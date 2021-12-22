Pro-Kannada groups seek ban on MES, call for Karnataka bandh on Dec 31

Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide bandh in Karnataka on December 31 against the recent vandalisation of the statue of renowned Kannada warrior and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi.

The statue was allegedly defaced by activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES). A series of retaliatory skirmishes have taken place in recent days between Kannada and Marathi activists in parts of Karnataka as well as Maharashtra.

Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj said, “We have taken the incident very seriously, if the government doesn’t take a decision to ban MES in the state, we will conduct a bandh on December 31.” He said around 35 pro-Kannada organisations will support the bandh. “All are with us, beyond political differences. We will conduct a rally against the MES with more than 5 lakh people in Bengaluru,” he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised stringent action against those taking the law into their hands and promised government action to stop vandalism. “The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue,” he said.

Last week, pro-Kannada activists smeared ink on the face of MES leader Deepak Dalavi. Following this, Karnataka’s flag was burnt in Maharashtra and a Shivaji statue in Bengaluru and a Sangolli Rayanna statue in Belagavi district were vandalised. Soon, protests erupted among farmers and pro-Kannada activists, while Karnataka’s flag was burnt again, and an image of social reformer Basavanna smeared with ink in Belagavi district. At least 27 persons have been arrested so far in these cases.