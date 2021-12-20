Pro-Kannada activists protest against MES across Karnataka

Activists of several pro-Kannada organisations on Monday across Karnataka protested against the alleged defacing of the statue of renowned Kannada warrior and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi by Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti.

Thousands of Kannada activists have planned to continue their protest and are arriving at Belagavi to stage a protest against the state government for allegedly not protecting the interests of Kannadigas, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Narayana Gowda said. “No matter what, we are going ahead with our plan of laying siege to Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi where the ongoing winter season is happening,” he said.

Several pro-Kannada organisations protested in Bengaluru in front of the statue of Sangolli Rayanna in the city.

A series of retaliatory skirmishes over the last week between Kannada and Marathi language chauvinists in Belagavi region and parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra resulted in an attack on Karnataka police and government vehicles by a group of vandals in Belagavi after midnight Friday, leading to authorities imposing a curfew in Belagavi city on Saturday to prevent further incidents.

A bust of Sangolli Rayanna was damaged, one police vehicle was set on fire and several Karnataka government vehicles were stoned in a brief spell of violence in Belagavi city early Saturday. No one was injured.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised stringent action against those taking law into their hands and government action to stop vandalism. “The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue,” Bommai said.

“State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles,” Bommai added.