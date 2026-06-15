‘RSS must set an example’: Priyank Kharge seeks disclosure of finances, legal status

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said Monday he has written to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking details on the organisation’s legal status, finances, office-bearers and tax compliance, escalating his demand that the century-old organisation register itself and disclose its operations.

In a letter dated June 13, Kharge noted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh claims to have over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks across India and abroad. “It is precisely because of this scale, influence and reach that the RSS must be held to the highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance,” he said.

The home minister also cited the 2025–26 annual report of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), saying that the RSS has “a significant footprint in Karnataka, with 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis”.

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Kharge noted that the organisation had reportedly conducted 2,194 Samajotsavas involving nearly 19.6 lakh participants and organised 562 route marches across the state, with over 2.21 lakh uniformed volunteers taking part.

Dear Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji, My letter will reach you shortly. However, I thought it was important to draw your attention to this matter early.

——————————- Firstly, congratulations to the RSS on completing 100 years. An organisation that claims over 60,000 shakhas and crores of… pic.twitter.com/IZy4oeKdMp — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 15, 2026

“Taken together, these figures show a vast, disciplined and deeply embedded network operating across Karnataka through daily cadre-building, weekly and monthly outreach, mass public events and uniformed route marches,” he said.

“Such an extensive organisational presence, especially when it involves regular public mobilisation, uniformed route marches and large-scale social outreach, cannot be treated as a private or informal arrangement. It raises legitimate questions about legal status, accountability, financial transparency, public order, permissions, sources of funding and compliance with the Constitution and laws of India.”

“We therefore request the RSS to depute its authorised office bearers to explain the legal grounds on which an organisation of such magnitude continues to function with anonymity and without being formally registered as a legal entity or as a “body of individuals” under the applicable laws,” he added.

‘The best tribute’

The other details sought by the minister included the names of its office bearers and authorised representatives, sources of donations, contributions, and income, details of expenditure and assets, and information on whether applicable taxes are being paid in accordance with law.

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He also sought “the legal basis on which organisation activities are conducted without formal registration”, “the constitutional and statutory framework under which it claims the right to operate at such scale without public accountability”, and “details of permissions, authorisations and compliance mechanisms for public events, route marches, mass gatherings and other organisational activities”.

“An organisation that regularly evokes nationalism, discipline and duty must also demonstrate these values through transparency, compliance and respect for the Constitution of India. The RSS cannot ask ordinary Indians to follow rules while exempting itself from the same standards. If workers, small associations, religious institutions, NGOs, trusts, companies and citizens are expected to register, disclose, audit and pay taxes, then the RSS too must set an example by abiding by the rules of the land,” he wrote.

“We therefore call upon the RSS to use the occasion of its centenary not merely for celebration, but for constitutional introspection. The best tribute it can pay to India in its 100th year is to register itself, disclose its activities and finances, pay all applicable taxes, and function as a transparent and accountable organisation within the framework of Indian law.”

The RSS is yet to respond to Kharge’s letter.

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The communication to the RSS chief came even as the Home Department under Kharge mulled measures to register the organisation.

A week ago, following threats issued against him, the minister had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing RSS workers to intimidate him. He had also asked the BJP to advise the RSS to prepare documents for registration.