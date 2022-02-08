Privileges in jail: Karnataka ACB files charge sheet against Sasikala, 5 others

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Karnataka Police has filed a chargesheet against AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, her associate Illavarasi and four prison officials over special privileges given to her while she was incarcerated at Bengaluru central jail between 2017 and 2021 in a corruption and disproportionate assets.

The chargesheet under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC sections for bribery, forgery, and conspiracy was filed on February 2 following investigations into allegations that prison officials were paid bribe to the tune of Rs 2 crore in order to facilitate special privileges by Sasikala and Illavarasi in the prison, including allotment of a block of five cells and a kitchen space for cooking.

Among the prison officials who have been named in the chargesheet are former prison superintendents Krishna Kumar and Anitha R.