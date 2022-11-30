Pvt school management association claims cigarettes, condoms, drugs found in school bags

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), which represents around 4,000 private schools across the state, has claimed that school authorities have found items like cigarettes, tobacco, condoms, contraceptive pills and dangerous tools, during surprise checks conducted in school campuses over the past few years.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of KAMS, said around 350 member schools raised the issue during a virtual meeting held last week.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kumar said: “Many member schools have been raising concerns about the harmful and toxic items being carried by students secretly in their school bags. When surprise checks were conducted, authorities in different schools were shocked to find such items in the bags of students…”

Kumar further said, “This is a very worrying trend among school-going students, especially those in Classes VIII, IX, and X. The students have access to harmful and toxic substances at a very young age and this keeps them distracted from academics. In fact, our member schools are complaining that the learning outcome of students has declined…”

He added that the trend has put severe pressure on teachers.

The private school management association has decided to enforce strict regulations, conduct regular counselling sessions and hold discussions with parents to address the issue.

The principal of a private school in Bengaluru said, “We have teachers watching the students round the clock in all corners of the school campus. Also, we develop a personal relationship with students to help us know them very well.”

Another private school teacher said, “We are witnessing very unusual behaviour among certain sets of students. The lack of discipline and interest in academics among certain students is a big concern. Although this trend is not new, as teachers we always strive to prevent students from getting involved in nefarious activities.”