Private schools in Karnataka propose 15% fee hike for 2025-26 session, citing West Asia conflict and inflation

Besides the West Asia conflict, the private schools also cited a rise in electricity charges, as well as contributions to professional tax and provident fund. (File Photo/Canva)

Private schools in Karnataka are considering increasing fees by 12–15 per cent for the 2025–26 academic year, citing rising operational costs due to inflation, taxes, and the potential global economic impact of the conflict in West Asia, drawing opposition from parents.

There are around 17,000 private schools in Karnataka, of which about 4,000 are in Bengaluru. Most schools charge annual fees between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000, while around 400–500 institutions charge Rs 2 lakh and above.

Private schools in Karnataka, which typically increase fees by 3–5 per cent annually, are considering hikes of up to 15 per cent this time.

However, parents have opposed such a move, claiming it would only push them to seek alternative options, and said there has been a more than 20-25 per cent increase in school fees since the pandemic lockdown.