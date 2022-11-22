scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Private resorts move Karnataka HC alleging bias by state-owned entity in seat allotment for safari rides

The petitioners alleged that fewer seats, that too in dilapidated vehicles, are allotted to guests at private resorts for the safari operated by Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd.

karnataka news, indian expressThe Karnataka High Court. (File)

The Karnataka High Court ordered Monday that notice be issued to the state on a PIL alleging discrimination in the allotment of seats to private resort guests in safaris conducted at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Bandipur National Park by the state-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order on the petition. The court has given three weeks’ time to the respondents – secretary (forest department), principal chief conservator of forest (Karnataka) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited.

The petitioners alleged that fewer seats are allotted to guests at private resorts for the safari operated by Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd, and that seats are allocated to their guests in vehicles which are in dilapidated condition.

The petition was filed by by Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association, Waterwoods Lodges and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Orange County Resorts and Hotels Ltd, Kabini Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd, and Karnataka Wildlife Resorts Pvt Ltd.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...
More from Bangalore

They stated that in several meetings, officials of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd had given in writing that they would provide 50 per cent of the seats in the safari to guests at private resorts. However, though those from private resorts comprise 71 per cent and 83 per cent of the guests at Nagarahole and Bandipur reserves, respectively, officials allot only a few seats to them, the petitioners claimed.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 12:59:04 pm
Next Story

Watch: This video of a mountain goat running through snow-covered mountains will give you thrills

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement