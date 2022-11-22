Private resorts move Karnataka HC alleging bias by state-owned entity in seat allotment for safari rides

The Karnataka High Court ordered Monday that notice be issued to the state on a PIL alleging discrimination in the allotment of seats to private resort guests in safaris conducted at the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Bandipur National Park by the state-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order on the petition. The court has given three weeks’ time to the respondents – secretary (forest department), principal chief conservator of forest (Karnataka) and Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited.

The petitioners alleged that fewer seats are allotted to guests at private resorts for the safari operated by Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd, and that seats are allocated to their guests in vehicles which are in dilapidated condition.

The petition was filed by by Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association, Waterwoods Lodges and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Orange County Resorts and Hotels Ltd, Kabini Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd, and Karnataka Wildlife Resorts Pvt Ltd.

They stated that in several meetings, officials of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd had given in writing that they would provide 50 per cent of the seats in the safari to guests at private resorts. However, though those from private resorts comprise 71 per cent and 83 per cent of the guests at Nagarahole and Bandipur reserves, respectively, officials allot only a few seats to them, the petitioners claimed.