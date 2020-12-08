Karnataka: Private OPDs to stay shut on Friday against Centre nod to Ayurveda surgeries

The move follows the Centre’s recent decision to allow postgraduates in Ayurveda to perform surgeries. (Representational)

Out-patient departments (OPDs) at private hospitals across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are likely to remain shut on Friday (December 11). The move follows a decision taken by allopathy medical practitioners in the state to protest against the Centre’s recent decision to allow postgraduates in Ayurveda to perform surgeries.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Prasanna HM, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Associations (PHANA), said that the call for closure of OPDs in the state is part of nationwide protests initiated by the Indian Medical Association.

“A recent gazette notification permits MS Ayurveda graduates to perform many of the surgeries which are developed and taught in allopathic sciences. This puts the public at risk,” he said.

Yatheesh Govindaiah, a senior doctor in Bengaluru, said, “This move is ill-conceived and against the spirit of Ayurvedic sciences. Now, Ayurvedic graduates will neither be able to focus on their practice nor learn allopathic surgeries.”

Ravindra R, a doctor at Suguna Hospital, also slammed the Centre’s move, saying that it might lead to “dilution of training” provided to medical graduates. “It will also dent the image of the healthcare industry and may widen the trust deficit (between doctors and patients).”

As part of protests, doctors in private hospitals have also decided to wear black badges to work on Wednesday. In a statement, PHANA urged its members to “educate the public and power circles” on the possible ill-effects of the recent government decision.

