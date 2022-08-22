577 private hospitals in Karnataka issued notices over Covid treatment bills to patients

Notices have been issued to 577 private hospitals by the Karnataka health department after it received complaints that they collected money – amounting to Rs 18 crore – from the government while simultaneously charging Covid-19 patients for treatment during all three waves of the pandemic, state Minister for Health K Sudhakar said.

While the minister did not reveal the names of the hospitals, he said a probe has been ordered in this regard. “Under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme, Covid-19 patients were treated in these private hospitals on a referral basis (patients were recommended to private hospitals on the recommendation of the government) and the cost of the treatment was borne by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. Some private hospitals, besides collecting money from the patients, have also collected money from the trust,” Sudhakar said.

“A total of Rs 18.87 crore has been received by the hospitals. Out of this, Rs 1.58 crore has been returned to the families of 403 Covid patients,” he added. The Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust is a body under the health department that oversees the state’s health insurance schemes.

“In the first wave, the government bore Covid treatment bills amounting to Rs 391.26 crore from March 2020 to March 2021; in the second wave, it was Rs 376.76 crore from April to December 2021 and during the third wave, it was Rs 11.80 crore from January to March 2022,” Sudhakar pointed out. The health department said the minister had ordered to issue notices to the hospitals based on complaints filed by the patients.