Private engineering colleges in Karnataka demand 20% fee hike, government yet to make any decision

The Karnataka government last week said it was yet to decide on the demand of private engineering colleges to hike fees by 20 per cent.

Referring to the demand, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, “The government will decide keeping students’ interests in mind. The previous government had issued an order allowing a 10 per cent annual hike for three years at once, but the current government revoked that and has been making appropriate annual revisions.”

Sources in the department, however, said there was a probability that a 7.5 per cent hike in fees would be approved.

There are 17 government engineering colleges, three university colleges, nine aided colleges, two evening colleges, 147 private colleges, 19 private deemed university colleges, 32 architecture engineering colleges, two private university architecture colleges, 17 minority engineering colleges, and 11 second shift engineering colleges in Karnataka.