Private engineering colleges in Karnataka demand 20% fee hike, government yet to make any decision

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The Karnataka government last week said it was yet to decide on the demand of private engineering colleges to hike fees by 20 per cent.
Referring to the demand, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, “The government will decide keeping students’ interests in mind. The previous government had issued an order allowing a 10 per cent annual hike for three years at once, but the current government revoked that and has been making appropriate annual revisions.”
Sources in the department, however, said there was a probability that a 7.5 per cent hike in fees would be approved.
There are 17 government engineering colleges, three university colleges, nine aided colleges, two evening colleges, 147 private colleges, 19 private deemed university colleges, 32 architecture engineering colleges, two private university architecture colleges, 17 minority engineering colleges, and 11 second shift engineering colleges in Karnataka.
If the government decides to increase the fees by 7.5 per cent, standard private engineering colleges that previously charged Rs 81,800 annually will now levy Rs 87,935 – an increase of Rs 6,135 per student. Institutions already permitted to charge Rs 91,000 due to better facilities will see fees rise to Rs 97,825. While this dual-tier framework distinguishes between basic and upgraded colleges, critics argue it disproportionately burdens middle-class families who rely on KCET quota seats for some financial relief.
Parents and student bodies have earlier complained about excess fee collection by private educational institutions despite the prescribed slabs.
Sudhakar said, “It has come to the government’s attention that private educational institutions are collecting fees beyond the prescribed ‘slab’ rates at the time of KEA admission. Strict measures have been decided to address this. Based on the report of the Krishnappa Committee, slabs ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 were fixed for fee collection from students. However, following complaints of excess collection, it has been decided to collect the slab fees directly through KEA after discussions with private educational institutions.”
This year, the government is considering filling engineering seats before the NEET results are announced, which could allow some students to secure seats in their preferred engineering colleges.
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