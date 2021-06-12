Private complaint in court for graft probe against Yediyurappa, others

A PRIVATE complaint has been filed in a Bengaluru court for a probe into allegations of bribery and money laundering against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, a minister and an official in the government, and four members of the CM’s family over transactions that took place in 2020 for giving clearances to a housing project.

A special court, which hears cases against elected representatives, has taken on record the private complaint filed by the social activist T J Abraham on June 4 and has posted the matter for hearing on June 30 – after the complainant did not appear in court on June 10.

Abraham, who frequently files cases against elected representatives, has named Yediyurappa, minister S T Somashekhar, IAS officer G C Prakash, Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, grandson Sashidhar Maradi, a son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanamaradi, and a relative Sanjay Sree in his complaint.

Last year, Abraham had filed a complaint before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi for a probe into bribery and money laundering charges against Yediyurappa and others following media reports of alleged corruption in the course of providing clearances for implementation of a state housing project by a private firm.

Sources said the private complaint filed in the Bengaluru court is on the same lines as the complaint sent to the ED last year by the activist.

“It is in public knowledge in Karnataka that the above-mentioned accused persons are involved in rampant illegal activities of amassing huge amounts of money through corruption and bribes which are routed through shell and other companies,” said the complaint sent by the activist to the ED in November 2020. The complaint alleged that Yediyurappa and his family members misused the public office of the chief minister for personal profit at the cost of the state exchequer by indulging in corruption, bribery and money laundering in the award of a construction contract.

The director of a private construction firm Ramalingam Construction Company Limited Chandrakanth Ramalingam has also been named in the letter to the ED and also in the private complaint filed in the court.