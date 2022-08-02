Bengaluru: HDFC Bank to extend financial support to Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital on IISc campus, pledges Rs 107.76 crore

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru Tuesday said HDFC Bank’s CSR wing, HDFC Bank Parivartan, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with it on July 29, pledging Rs 107.76 crore support for cardiology, radiology, and emergency medicine wings of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital being set up at the IISc campus.

The IISc is setting up a multi-speciality, not-for-profit, 832-bed hospital, called the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital, along with a postgraduate medical school at its Bengaluru campus. The hospital is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2024, while the first batch of MD/PhD students will be admitted in the year 2025., sources said.

The cardiology wing is expected to cater to at least 1,83,000 patients in the outpatient section and 18,300 patients in the in-patient section and train at least 20 super-specialist doctors by 2029. The radiology wing is expected to benefit an estimated 4,28,326 patients in the first five years and train 20 super-specialist doctors. Whereas the emergency medicine wing will benefit 56,304 patients and provide training to 50 super-specialist doctors, said a source at the private bank.

“The new hospital and the medical school will not only bolster the healthcare needs of the entire region but will also provide a new generation of physician-scientists. HDFC Bank has always supported nation-building activities and the impact of the medical school/hospital is expected to set the tone for sustainable health goals and policies for the nation. It will serve as a model of clinical research and training that can be emulated across the country. We look forward to working closely with IISc Bangalore in this journey,” said Ashima Bhat, Group Head, ESG & CSR, Business Finance & Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director (IISc), said: “After pursuing excellence in science and engineering research for 113 years, IISc has embarked upon a new frontier of clinical research through the establishment of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital and IISc Medical School. We are thankful to HDFC Bank for being a major partner in this new initiative and providing support for the establishment of three important wings: Cardiology, Radiology, and Emergency Medicine at the hospital. We look forward to expanding this engagement with HDFC Bank in transforming the future of healthcare in this country.”