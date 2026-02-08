Mini aircraft crashes in Karnataka, 2 escape with injuries

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A pilot and a trainee pilot escaped with injuries when a private mini aircraft crashed into a field in Babaleshwar taluk under Karnataka’s Vijayapura district Sunday.
According to the local police, the incident took place between 2.30 pm and 2.40 pm.
Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Vijayapura, said, “Local farmers and sugarcane-cutting workers who witnessed the landing immediately rescued the two occupants, namely the pilot Captain Kunal Malotra and trainee pilot Gowtham Sankar. Both were shifted to BLDE Hospital, Vijayapura. As per the doctors, both sustained minor injuries and are reported to be stable.”
The private training aircraft belonged to Redbird Flight Training Academy. While the reasons for the crash are yet to be ascertained, the police suspect engine failure or fuel issues might have led to the incident.
The crash site has been cordoned off by the local police, and a fire engine has been deployed at the spot as a precautionary measure.
A senior police officer said they have not registered any FIR and added that the DGCA is the appropriate authority to conduct a probe in this matter. “Fortunately, there were many farmers who were at work and the aircraft did not fall on them, and they were the first to respond to ensure the safety of the injured,” the police officer further said.
He also informed that Belagavi Airport and Chennai Airport authorities have told them that officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will arrive from Hyderabad to take up further investigation in this case.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The age limit for social media in Spain has caused controversy, but it is not a new problem as the EU has allowed consent for data processing between 13-16 years old. Despite recognizing the risks for minors on social media, platforms prioritize engagement and profit over safety. Legislation, education, and accountability are needed to safeguard children and teens' online identities.