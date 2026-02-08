Mini aircraft crashes in Karnataka, 2 escape with injuries

The crash site has been cordoned off by the local police. (Special Arrangement)

A pilot and a trainee pilot escaped with injuries when a private mini aircraft crashed into a field in Babaleshwar taluk under Karnataka’s Vijayapura district Sunday.

According to the local police, the incident took place between 2.30 pm and 2.40 pm.

Laxman Nimbargi, Superintendent of Police, Vijayapura, said, “Local farmers and sugarcane-cutting workers who witnessed the landing immediately rescued the two occupants, namely the pilot Captain Kunal Malotra and trainee pilot Gowtham Sankar. Both were shifted to BLDE Hospital, Vijayapura. As per the doctors, both sustained minor injuries and are reported to be stable.”

The private training aircraft belonged to Redbird Flight Training Academy. While the reasons for the crash are yet to be ascertained, the police suspect engine failure or fuel issues might have led to the incident.