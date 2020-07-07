Prioritise saving lives, health minister advises Karnataka as Covid cases rise

Discussions were also held to strategise the State’s response action to the pandemic. (Express Photo) Discussions were also held to strategise the State’s response action to the pandemic. (Express Photo)

Officials from the Union Ministry of Health Tuesday advised the Karnataka government to prioritise saving lives and providing treatment to patients while formulating the strategy to contain the novel coronavirus in the state.

“The priority of the (Karnataka) government should be to save lives and to provide treatment. The government should also ensure guidelines are strictly followed at containment zones,” a team led by Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Dr. P. Raveendran, Director, Emergency Medical Response Centre said.

Karnataka is one of the few states in India that has recorded rapid growth in the number of fresh Covid cases and deaths since the beginning of June.

As on Tuesday, Karnataka reported a cumulative 25,317 cases and 401 deaths, almost eight times of what the state had recorded till June 1 (3408 total cases, 52 deaths).

Representing the state, Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, and Health Minister B Sriramulu apprised the team on the preparedness and the facilities being created. “High flow oxygen systems are being installed in district and taluka hospitals for around 15 thousand beds, which will be ready by August 15,” they said on the Karnataka government’s preparedness to combat the pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.