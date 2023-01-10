scorecardresearch
Pride Café launched in Bengaluru

The café, which is the brainchild of the executive director of Solidarity Foundation Shubha Chacko, was inaugurated by renowned theatre actress Arundathi Nag and drag queen Alex Matthew Monday and began its operations Tuesday afternoon.

The café is the brainchild of the executive director of Solidarity Foundation Shubha Chacko.
In an effort to empower the LGBTQIA+ community, the Solidarity Foundation and Amadeus have launched the Pride Café food truck on the premises of WeWork Galaxy in central Bengaluru.

The café, which is the brainchild of the executive director of Solidarity Foundation Shubha Chacko, was inaugurated by renowned theatre actress Arundathi Nag and drag queen Alex Matthew Monday and began its operations Tuesday afternoon.

With seven to eight people already on board as employees, Solidarity Foundation aims to expand its operations to other parts of the city with two more food trucks by March 2023.

Speaking about the thought behind the café, Rekha Gopinath Rao, project lead, Pride Café, said: “We wanted to create a safe space for them (the LGBTQIA+ community) where they can be with the community and serve the non-cis community. We thought of creating a business where interaction with outer society is happening and which is also very sustainable. Something very close to the heart of the community is food so we started working on a business around food.”

She further said, “We have been researching about it for over a year and faced many challenges after which Amadeus agreed to fund the project.”

Sasha, an employee and member of the LGBTQIA+ community, said: “It’s comforting… getting back to something that I always wanted to do is the biggest thing for me. When I first started my career in hospitality, I did not feel that supported but now through the organisation and my community, I feel safe…”

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 19:26 IST
