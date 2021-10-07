President Kovind opens 450-bed superspecialty hospital in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar

President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday urged the Karnataka government to “make affordable healthcare available to the immediate neighbours of the state” stressing on the fact that the area around Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) is densely forested with a large share of the population belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“Your institute caters to the needs of people from three states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — as it is located close to the borders of the other two states. This hospital is now ready to offer high-quality medical care to all people in this region,” he said, addressing the stakeholders of CIMS.

He was inaugurating a new 450-bed hospital in the premises of CIMS which is expected to offer state-of-the-art facilities and adequate infrastructure for critical care and superspecialty departments like cardiology and neurology among others.

The President highlighted that CIMS was the only medical college providing tertiary healthcare services in Chamarajanagar district. “I believe that two professions which form the twin foundations for the development of a nation are healthcare and education. This institute combines within itself both of these,” he remarked.

He added, “We need to take our health services to the remotest corners of our country. We can hope to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when our technology, human resources and the access to both come together.”

First Lady Savita Kovind, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, and Minister-in-charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S T Somashekar were also present at the inaugural function.