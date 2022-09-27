scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu opens St Joseph’s University in Bengaluru

The St Joseph's College (Autonomous) was declared a university under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in 2022 following legislation to this effect by the state assembly.

Murmu stressed that the university must work in alignment with the New Education Policy, 2022 with a multi-disciplinary approach. (Express Photo)

President of India Droupadi Murmu Tuesday evening formally inaugurated the St Joseph’s University in Bengaluru.

St Joseph's College (Autonomous) was declared a university under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in 2022 following legislation to this effect by the state assembly and the signing of the University Act by the Governor of Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering at the university, Murmu said, “Education is important for social transformation and it is the onus of the education institutions to cater to the diverse demands of the students to achieve this goal.”

Murmu also stressed that the university must work in alignment with the New Education Policy, 2022 with a multi-disciplinary approach.

“As per NEP, education institutions must strive to make efforts to introduce multidisciplinary, critical thinking and out of the box approach to make students future ready. It is important to achieve breakthroughs in science and technology and cater to the educational needs of the lower strata of society,” the President said.

Murmu also expressed concern about Indian universities not figuring in the global university rankings and said the nation has to build universities that are also globally comparable.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was also present during the inaugural function, said, “World premieres are now looking at Bengaluru as the knowledge destination and not Delhi. It is important that education institutions work with principles of humanity and humility and make the best use of opportunities like RUSA to create a temple of knowledge.”

St Joseph’s University currently serves 8,500 students across streams like schools of humanities, physical science, chemical science, life science, social work among others. The new university also aims to diversify its ambit across more disciplines in the next five years and plans to expand its activities into new campuses in rural Bengaluru.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 07:55:11 pm
Did Viv Richards hit a six to smash a hotel window or did Thiruvananthapuram, a city of stories, imagine it?

