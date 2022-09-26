Mysuru Dasara represents Indian culture and tradition: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Dasara festivities by offering floral tributes to the deity, Chamundeshwari, atop Chamundi hills near Mysuru Monday.

In her address, Murmu said the Mysuru Dasara festival represents Indian culture and tradition.

Stating that Karnataka is a land of spirituality, the President said that Jainism and Buddhism thrived in the state, and Adi Shankaracharya established the Sringeri mutt here. Murmu also mentioned the influence of Sufi culture in Kalaburagi, and Anubhava Mantapa of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

She said Karnataka was leading the country in the field of Information Technology, too, by drawing nearly 53 per cent of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the sector and also topping the innovation index of NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his address said, “Dasara festival… is being celebrated after a gap of two years. The government has decided to celebrate it in the most meaningful and grand manner. Dasara is ‘Naada Habba’ and it is celebrated in the houses of all working classes, farmers, and common people. We pray that Goddess Chamundeshwari blesses the state with peace, prosperity, and growth. The goddess has blessed Karnataka with good rain and crops. The ‘Shakthi Peeta’ atop Chamundi hills gives strength to the entire state… Dasara was celebrated in a grand manner during the days of the maharajas of Mysuru and the same practice has continued in the democratic setup as well…”

Mysuru Dasara festival is celebrated over 10 days starting with Navratri and on the 10th day (Vijaya Dashami), the entire city decks up, and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is carried in a grand procession. This year, the 750kg idol of the goddess will be carried by an elephant from Mysuru’s Amba Vilas Palace to Bannimantap. After a two-year gap owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government is celebrating Mysuru Dasara festival in a grand manner, ahead of next year’s Assembly polls.