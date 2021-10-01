President Kovind on 4-day visit to Karnataka from Oct 6, to offer prayers at Sringeri mutt

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Karnataka on Wednesday (October 6) for a four-day visit to attend various events. On Thursday, he will visit BR Hills in Chamarajanagara district after which he will inaugurate a 450-bed hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Minister for Cooperation ST Somashekar visited BR Hills on Thursday to oversee preparations for the visit.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said, as per the schedule, the President will be staying overnight in Mangaluru on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday morning, Kovind will leave in a special helicopter for Sringeri mutt and temple in Chikkamagaluru district where he will pay obeisance to the presiding deity. He will leave for New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Rajendra said that as per the directions of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, accommodation, food and other arrangements for the President, officials and other staff accompanying him will be made in an orderly manner.