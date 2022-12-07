Prepaid auto kiosks to come up at Bengaluru metro stations soon

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in collaboration with the Bengaluru traffic police will introduce prepaid auto kiosks at different metro stations in the next 15-20 days. According to Anjum Parvez, managing director of the BMRCL, the initiative has been taken to not just enhance last-mile connectivity but also to reduce the scope of bargaining over autorickshaw fares and prevent harassment faced by passengers.

The traffic police are already in the process of restoring some prepaid auto rickshaw kiosks in the city, including some near metro stations, which became inoperative owing to the pandemic. The department will also ensure that prepaid autos outside metro stations follow the queue line and lane discipline, a source said.

As of now, the BMRCL is planning to introduce prepaid auto rickshaw kiosks at five metro stations – Indiranagar, MG Road, Nagasandra, Majestic, and Baiyappanahalli. “We are planning to introduce two kiosks at the Nagasandra metro station alone because the footfall at this station is more. We are still working on the software aspect of the kiosks and it will take at least 15-20 days to roll out the services,” said Parvez.

The autorickshaw drivers who want to sign up for prepaid auto services at metro stations can do so, by registering with the BMRCL. “Only those autorickshaw drivers who have registered with the BMRCL for the prepaid auto service will be allowed to park their vehicles at the metro stations. The kiosks and the counters will be managed by BMRCL staff who will assist passengers in booking the autos. Meanwhile, the traffic police will assist us on the road in maintaining the queue system for the autos,” said Parvez, adding that the counters will remain open from 5 am to 12 am every day. The BMRCL will expand the service to other stations depending on public response, the official said.