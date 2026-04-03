Pregnant woman dies after immolation bid in Karnataka, family alleges harassment, 4 in-laws held

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The Karnataka Police arrested four in-laws of a pregnant woman in Shivamogga district after she died by suicide recently.
The deceased has been identified as Shwetha, 30. According to the police, the incident occurred on March 29 (Sunday) when a dispute between Shwetha’s family and her husband Naveen’s family over property and residence arrangements broke out. The woman, who had been married for six years, had recently moved out of her matrimonial home along with her husband and started living in a separate house located close to the husband’s parental home.
The police said that within two months of shifting, disputes arose between the families, and Shwetha and her husband were allegedly asked to vacate the house by Naveen’s brother and his wife. Following this, a village panchayat was convened to resolve the issue.
“During the discussions, a quarrel broke out at the house. In the course of the argument, the woman allegedly poured petrol on herself and set herself ablaze. She was immediately shifted to the hospital by her mother,” a police officer said.
Shwetha was initially treated at a nearby facility and later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, where she succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday (April 1), the officer added.
Shwetha’s family alleged a pattern of sustained harassment leading up to the incident. According to the First Information Report, Shwetha was subjected to continuous mental and physical cruelty by her in-laws.
The complaint alleged that Shwetha was repeatedly abused, denied rights over property, and pressured to leave her matrimonial home. On Sunday, the accused allegedly gathered at her residence, verbally and physically assaulted her, including attempts to choke her. Unable to bear the alleged harassment and humiliation, Shwetha is said to have taken the step of setting herself on fire.
Following her death, the police arrested four members of the husband’s family and produced them before a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.
The case has been registered under Section 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Investigators have confirmed they are probing video evidence related to the incident. Further investigations are also underway.
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