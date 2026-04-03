Pregnant woman dies after immolation bid in Karnataka, family alleges harassment, 4 in-laws held

Two individuals first slapped the former CRPF jawan, then knocked him to the ground and punched him twice in the chest.

The Karnataka Police arrested four in-laws of a pregnant woman in Shivamogga district after she died by suicide recently.

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The deceased has been identified as Shwetha, 30. According to the police, the incident occurred on March 29 (Sunday) when a dispute between Shwetha’s family and her husband Naveen’s family over property and residence arrangements broke out. The woman, who had been married for six years, had recently moved out of her matrimonial home along with her husband and started living in a separate house located close to the husband’s parental home.

The police said that within two months of shifting, disputes arose between the families, and Shwetha and her husband were allegedly asked to vacate the house by Naveen’s brother and his wife. Following this, a village panchayat was convened to resolve the issue.