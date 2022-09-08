Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA raids SDPI leader’s house in Dakshina Kannada, party workers protest

Protests erupted in Dakshina Kannada’s Sullia after National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid on Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national secretary Riyaz Farangipet’s house Thursday morning in connection with BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder. The residents and SDPI activists staged protests with slogans such as ‘go back NIA’.

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada on July 26. The police arrested six people before the government handed over the case to the NIA.

Praveen Nettaru murder case | Killers were locals, not from Kerala, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at around 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts and said investigations revealed that the accused are active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and they had planned and committed the murder as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among the members of a section of society.

During the searches at the premises of the accused and the suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized, said the NIA.

On Wednesday, the PFI held a press meet and alleged that the BJP-led Centre was misusing the NIA to implicate its workers in the murder case.