scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA raids SDPI leader’s house in Dakshina Kannada, party workers protest

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada on July 26.

Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha worker, was hacked to death on July 26. (Express/Sourced)

Protests erupted in Dakshina Kannada’s Sullia after National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid on Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national secretary Riyaz Farangipet’s house Thursday morning in connection with BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder. The residents and SDPI activists staged protests with slogans such as ‘go back NIA’.

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Bellare village of Dakshina Kannada on July 26. The police arrested six people before the government handed over the case to the NIA.

Praveen Nettaru murder case |Killers were locals, not from Kerala, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at around 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts and said investigations revealed that the accused are active members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and they had planned and committed the murder as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror among the members of a section of society.

During the searches at the premises of the accused and the suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized, said the NIA.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
More from Bangalore

On Wednesday, the PFI held a press meet and alleged that the BJP-led Centre was misusing the NIA to implicate its workers in the murder case.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:17:33 pm
Next Story

Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

3 things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

3 things that left me impressed the most

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Scientists warn of a hidden crisis: link between long Covid, suicide

Scientists warn of a hidden crisis: link between long Covid, suicide

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed
Asia Cup 2022

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement