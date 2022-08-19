Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA obtains custody of five key accused

A special court for terrorism cases in Karnataka has handed over custody of five key accused in the July 26 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA approached the special court on Thursday for custody of the accused till August 23 after the Karnataka Police completed custodial investigations on August 16, officials said.
The five accused who have been handed over to the custody of the NIA are Naufal M, 28, Sainul Abid, 22, Mohammed Shiyab, 32, Abdul Basheer, 27, and Riyaz, 29, they added.
The Karnataka Police arrested three of the accused – Shiyab, Basheer and Riyaz – on August 11 and named them as the main attackers who carried out the murder of Nettaru, 32, on the night of July 26 in Bellare village of the state’s coastal Dakshina Kannada district. The three were in the custody of the police from August 11 to 16 and the state police have claimed to have recovered the weapons used in the hacking of the BJP youth leader as well as vehicles used by the assailants.
A total of 10 persons have been arrested by the police for the murder of Praveen Nettaru. The police have suggested that some of the accused are linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) and that further investigations are necessary to establish these links. The five accused are the first among the 10 arrested to be taken into the central agency’s custody.
Subscriber Only Stories
Although a decision to hand over the investigation of the murder case was taken on July 29 by the BJP government in Karnataka, the actual handover of the case was delayed till the Karnataka police executed the arrest of the main assailants, on August 11, after concrete leads had been obtained regarding the assailants in the early investigations by the police.
Forming Telangana government next year will be our gift to PM Modi: K Laxman
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
How IP College, Delhi's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Forming Telangana government next year will be our gift to PM Modi: K Laxman
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thailand
Dhanashree quashes divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Don’t believe in rumours about our relationship’
No stopping Praggnanandhaa as he makes it four wins in a row, beats Aronian
Skincare alert: Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C
Sisodia CBI raid: Anticipating AAP protest outside Modi, Shah residences, Delhi Police increases deployment
‘You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna’: Devdutt Pattanaik
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 to fix zero-day exploits: Why you need to update ASAP
Diljit Dosanjh’s next Jogi set amid 1984 riots: ‘Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye’
Is pregnancy possible after multiple failed IVF attempts? Can your frozen eggs and sperm be as healthy later?
DNLU Jabalpur Protest: Students of Dharmashastra National Law University move MP High Court against fee hike for remedial classes
‘More people need to research it, people don’t always talk about it’ – Dina Asher-Smith says period-induced calf cramps derailed 200m final