Praveen Nettaru murder: NIA announces cash reward to those who share information on 4 ‘PFI suspects’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday announced cash rewards to those who share information about four men suspected to be members of the banned Popular Front of India for the murder of BJP’s Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in July at Karnataka’s Bellare.

A reward of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to those providing information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village; and M H Thufail, resident of Madikeri and Rs 2 lakh each for information, on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallu Mutlu Mane of Sullia town; and Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village, the NIA said.

The NIA said that despite continuous search the four men could not be traced.

“If the public comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on the eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Domlur of Bengaluru,” the NIA said in a statement.

The public can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100, and info.blr.nia@gov.in. The name of the informer will be kept secret, the central agency said.

BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Dakshina Kannada district’s Bellare village on July 26, 2022. The investigators suspected that the murder took place in retaliation to the murder of 19-year-old Masood murder in the region. The state police had arrested seven persons and the case was later handed over to the NIA.

The NIA has conducted several raids and the investigation is underway.