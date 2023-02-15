Pratiksha Trust, IISc and CBR sign MoU boosting research on brain diseases among elderly

Pratiksha Trust on Wednesday signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) – an autonomous centre of IISc located in the institute campus, to support fundamental and translational research on neurodegenerative diseases in the elderly population.

Under this MoU, the charitable trust founded by Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder-Infosys Technologies, has agreed to provide support to CBR in perpetuity, with an initial outlay to the tune of Rs 450.27 crore over the next 10 years for research, innovation and translation.

In 2014, the Pratiksha Trust had helped in setting up CBR in the IISc campus. “The current MoU is an extension of this support for securing the future of CBR and strengthening its long-term studies on the ageing brain. In a parallel initiative, the Pratiksha Trust will be supporting several ambitious, high-risk-high-reward interdisciplinary extramural projects in aging brain research,” IISc said in a statement.

“Since 2014, CBR has dedicated itself to the deep intellectual pursuit of reducing the burden of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Vascular Dementia) among a key population – the elderly and their families. CBR is now a lively hub of talented and dedicated molecular and cellular biologists, neuroscientists, clinician-researchers, computational geneticists, data scientists, and bright PhD students who are engaged in interdisciplinary translational research. The Centre currently has 10 Principal Investigators supported by more than 20 Research Scientists, Post-Doctoral Fellows, and Medical Officers, and 22 PhD students,” the release said.

IISc said that the Centre has initiated and completed four years of two unique longitudinal studies to track the ageing brain over a 15 to 20-year period in individuals older than 45 years of age – one for a rural cohort in Srinivasapura Taluk of Kolar district with 10,000 volunteers, and the other for an urban cohort in and around Bengaluru with 1,000 volunteers.

“The human brain is one of the world’s biggest mysteries, which is yet to be fully understood. By funding this Centre, with the help of IISc, we are working towards creating and sustaining a globally recognised, state-of-the-art research and innovation hub that will be at the cutting edge of research on the human brain,” said Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan.

“We are committed to supporting this Centre in its mission to reduce the pain, agony, and burden of an important part of our society: the elderly population. We wish the Centre all success and hope that it becomes the world’s leading centre for aging brain research by 2030,” he added.

Advertisement

Prof G Rangarajan, Director, IISc, said, “India’s elderly population is expected to grow rapidly to a staggering 32 crore by 2050, leading to a corresponding increase in the burden of dementia and other ageing-related neurodegenerative diseases. CBR is uniquely positioned to take on the challenge of tackling this impending healthcare and socioeconomic crisis. I thank Mr Kris Gopalakrishnan and Mrs Sudha Gopalakrishnan for their continued commitment to such crucial research and the unprecedented level of support that they have given.”

Prof Y Narahari, director of CBR, said, “CBR is privileged to have had the sustained support of Kris Gopalakrishnan and Sudha Gopalakrishnan. Their generous contributions will help us pursue transformational research in mission mode, which will help reduce the burden of neurodegenerative diseases as well as improve the quality of life for the elderly. We are grateful for the exemplary vision and munificence of the donors. With determination and fortitude, CBR will make a single-minded effort to tackle the scientifically-challenging problems ahead and dedicate itself to the service of the nation.”