Removing fear of protesting is CJP’s key achievement: Prashant Bhushan

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan stated in Bengaluru that the Cockroach Janta Party-led youth agitation removed people’s fear of protesting in public at a time when he said the right to protest is under strain, especially in BJP-ruled states.

“The consequence of this Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement has been that it has largely succeeded in getting the people, especially the youth, to shed the fear of coming out on the streets and protesting. This is a very important positive achievement of the youth movement in this country… I feel that we are now, despite the fact that our democracy is in very serious peril, seeing some signs and glimmers of hope…” Bhushan said during a talk titled “Is Democracy in Peril in India” at St Joseph’s University on Saturday.