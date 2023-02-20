Pramod Muthalik assures job, security for men who ‘trap 10 Muslim girls for each Hindu girl’

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has called on young Hindu men to lure “10 Muslim girls if we lose one Hindu girl” through “love jihad”. He assured security and employment to the men.

Speaking at a public event at Bagalkote in Karnataka, Muthalik alleged that thousands of Hindu girls were being exploited in the name of “love jihad”, and called for young men to “respond in kind”. “We are aware of the situation. I would like to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap 10 Muslim girls. If you do so, the Sri Ram Sena will take responsibility for you and provide every kind of security and employment,” he said on February 19.

Muthalik is set to run as an independent candidate in Udupi’s Karkala constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. He said that owing to his Hindutva stance, he had faced more obstacles from “his own people” than from those who had filed cases against him. He, however, said he had the support of some BJP leaders, who offered him financial help to contest the election.

Muthalik accused Sunil Kumar V, the BJP MLA from Karkala, of corruption. He said the Sri Ram Sena was fighting both against corruption and for “real Hindutva”. Kumar is also the minister for Kannada and culture.

Muthalik expressed confidence that he would win the Karkala seat and said that as an independent candidate, he was receiving support from various sections of the public.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Muthalik said he had made similar statements more than 10 times and would continue to do so to “protect” Hindu women. “I am not saying this because elections are round the corner. My statements have always been in the interest of Hindus,” he added.

Asked what made him call on Hindu men to lure Muslim women, he said that he did not want another “Shraddha Walkar to be murdered by a Muslim”. When reminded of Nikki Yadav’s murder in a similar way, Muthalik said he had condemned it as well, adding that he would not, however, let Muslims lure Hindu women.

Advertisement

Muthalik’s comments have been widely criticised, with “love jihad” considered to be a baseless conspiracy theory that courts have rejected.