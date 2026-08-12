‘Claim not true’: Election Commission responds to Prakash Raj’s ‘shifted’ voter status

Hours after actor Prakash Raj put out a video highlighting that he was included in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation’s poll officer, on behalf of the Election Commission, issued a statement on Tuesday justifying the decision.

Jagadish G, Additional District Election Officer (Central) and Commissioner of the Corporation, stated that the actor’s name was actively registered at Serial Number 970, Part Number 1 of Shanthinagar Assembly Constituency as of July 16, when the electoral roll data was frozen by the Election Commission for SIR.

“During the house-to-house verification conducted by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) of the concerned part, it was found that Mr Prakash Raj had permanently shifted from the registered address at No. 266, Garden Apartment,” the statement said. When the BLO conducted an official inquiry with the neighbours and the property manager, it was also confirmed by the owner of the flat through a mobile call that the actor was not residing in the said flat for the past four years. Moreover, other tenants were residing at the apartment.

“Based on their statements, a mahazar (spot inspection report) was drawn, and the voter status was officially marked as ‘Shifted’. This action was executed strictly adhering to the due process of law and the statutory guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India,” Jagadish said.

The details were reaffirmed by the property manager on Tuesday evening.

The commissioner said that he spoke to Prakash Raj over the phone, where the actor confirmed “he was not residing at the above-said address but residing in Shantinagar Assembly Constituency at a different address. It is hereby informed that the allegations made by Mr Prakash Raj are verified and found not true.”

Raj could use Form 6 to register as a new voter at his present address, he added.

Story continues below this ad

In a 95-second video posted on his social media channels, Raj had said he was among the 65 lakh voters in the state classified as “permanently shifted” by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka. Raj said he votes in Bengaluru’s Shantinagar Assembly constituency, where he was born, has lived, and completed his school and college education. “I was also an MP candidate of this constituency,” he said, recalling his failed bid for the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections.