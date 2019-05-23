Prakash Raj puts up poor show; might lose badly in Bangalore Central

Film actor and politician Prakash Raj from the Bangalore Central constituency has put up a poor show.

At around 12 noon he got around 17,000 odd votes while his rivals P C Mohan and Rizwan Arshad had gained more than 3.5 lakh votes each.

Though there is still time for the counting to end, Prakash Raj fans and well-wishers are shocked.

In Bangalore central, he ran an enthusiastic and vigorous campaign but was not seen in political circles as a serious contender.

During the elections, a photograph of a shake-hand between Prakash Raj and Rizwan had gone viral on social media platforms, which was captioned, ‘Prakash Raj supports Congress. Don’t waste your vote by giving it to Prakash Raj.’ Later, Prakash Raj slammed these fake posts of him backing the Congress, but it could not stop the campaign.

He was facing a strong BJP candidate in PC Mohan and another popular Congress candidate in Rizwan Arshad. Congress circles were sore that he would only divide the ‘secular vote’, those on the Right termed him ‘anti-Hindu’, but Prakash Raj was always insisting that his message to the electorate of Bangalore Central was about education, healthcare and the lack of jobs.

In an interview to Indianexpress.com, he said “I don’t have to think of poverty all my life though I’ve come from a poor background. I have nothing to lose, I have everything to gain.