Enjoy your vacation, Prakash Raj tells man unhappy with wife taking selfie with actor

After losing the recent Lok Sabha election from Bangalore Central, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj was in the news when he took to Twitter saying the voters had delivered a slap on his face.

Now, on a visit to Kashmir where he is shooting for a film and holidaying with family, Prakash Raj took to Twitter to share an incident that took place in Gulmarg when a woman and her daughter (fans of his) wanted to take a selfie with him. Raj tweeted that the duo approached him for a selfie and he obliged. However, at this point, the woman’s husband barged in and starting abusing his wife and daughter for taking a selfie with Prakash Raj.

The woman’s husband was unhappy because of Prakash Raj’s critical stand on Modi. The women were apparently in tears over the incident and Prakash Raj had to pacify the husband. The actor said that he took the man aside and told him that it was not because of Modi that his wife married him and had given him a wonderful daughter. He asked the man to respect their views and enjoy the vacation.

Prakash said in the tweet, “As I walked out of my hotel in Gulmarg..Kashmir..a lady n her young daughter asked me for a selfie.. I obliged.. they were so happy. But suddenly her husband barged in abusing and asked them to delete it..since I differed with Modi..the tourists around were watching this..this women were in tears..I took him aside and spoke.

“Dear sir.. Mr Modi or me are not the reason your wife married you..gave you this wonderful daughter and shared a life with you. Please respect their views as they respect yours..enjoy your vacation” As he stood without an answer..i walked away with a heavy heart..wondering.. He may or may not delete my photograph.. But Will he..heal their wound.”

A moment in Kashmir… Why do we HURT the ones we LOVE for someone else ?? Why do we HATE because we differ ?? #justasking pic.twitter.com/RurmY369Kd — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 15, 2019

Prakash Raj has been critical about the Narendra Modi and BJP on several occasions, especially after the murder of his friend and journalist Gouri Lankesh. Raj contested the Lok Sabha elections as the independent candidate from the Bangalore Central, but ended up at the third spot with just 29,000-odd votes.