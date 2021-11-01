Actor Prakash Belawadi, Rohan Bopanna among 66 chosen for Kannada Rajyotsava award

Senior theatre artiste and actor Prakash Belawadi, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, Kannada standup comedian Gangavathi Pranesh and Kargil war hero Captain Naveen Nagappa are among the 66 people who will be conferred upon the Kannada Rajyotsava award on Monday on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka state formation day).

The names were announced on Sunday evening by the Minister of Kannada and culture V Sunil Kumar. As part of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” drive, 10 organisations involved in social services will also be felicitated with the state award. NGO Adamya Chethana, run by former BJP leader Ananthkumar’s wife Tejaswini Ananthkumar, is among the 10 organisations chosen for the special award category.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Captain Naveen Nagappa expressed his gratitude for considering soldiers for the award. “I think this is the first time such a category for soldiers has been created and I am really happy about it. I dedicate this award to all the soldiers who were martyred and sustained injuries during the Kargil War,” he added.

Captain Naveen Nagappa had sustained injuries after being hit by a grenade attack. On July 7, 1999, Captain Nagappa (then lieutenant) and his company were out to liberate Point 4875 near Kargil. However, he sustained serious injuries after a grenade exploded near him. His legs were badly hurt. Naveen had undergone eight major surgeries over 21 months and was declared medically unfit for service.

In a letter, Kumar said that the list of awardees was delayed due to the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar as the Chief Minister and other officials were not available for a meeting to decide on the names.