Probe looks at possible staff help for Prajwal Revanna to hide phone in jail

After former Hassan MP and convicted sexual offender Prajwal Revanna was found using a mobile phone inside the Bengaluru Central Prison on Tuesday, the authorities have started inquiring into how the phone entered the barrack and whether prison personnel had helped inmates hide banned items before earlier searches.

Calling the incident “very unfortunate” and serious, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar told reporters on Wednesday that preliminary findings indicated the SIM card the MP used had been active since March.

Kumar said prison authorities searched Revanna’s barrack on August 6, but found no prohibited items. However, a mobile phone was seized from there during a subsequent raid by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). He said the authorities are examining whether some prison personnel could have been alerting inmates about searches.