Witness in ex-MP Prajwal Revanna rape case seeks protection after threat calls

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A prosecution witness in a rape case against jailed former MP Prajwal Revanna has sought protection from a Bengaluru court after allegedly receiving threatening phone calls. The development comes days after a mobile phone was reportedly seized from Revanna’s prison cell.
The 43-year-old social worker, who helped the alleged victim approach authorities after a video surfaced on WhatsApp in 2024, told the court that the callers threatened to kill her or have her jailed. “If anything happened to me or my son, Prajwal is responsible,” she said in her complaint to the court.
The prosecution examined the woman on July 6. She appeared for cross-examination on August 20, when she submitted a letter to the court alleging that she had received threatening calls.
The court later wrote to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which investigated the case, directing it to investigate the complaint.
“After closure of her evidence, she again submitted that if anything happens to her and her son, the accused persons are responsible and also expressed possible threat from them. Hence, this court directs you to look into the matter and provide required protection to the prosecution witness as per law,” it said.
The 81st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court is hearing a rape case against Revanna involving allegations by a domestic worker and her daughter.
Cases against Prajwal Revanna
In the second week of August, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized an Android mobile phone from Prajwal Revanna’s prison cell during a search at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.
The police subsequently registered a case against Revanna and another inmate under the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A special court for elected representatives convicted Prajwal Revanna in August 2025 and sentenced him to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a former domestic worker.
Four rape and sexual harassment cases have been registered against Prajwal Revanna since 2024. Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the son of the former Karnataka minister H D Revanna, has been in prison since May 31, 2024.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram