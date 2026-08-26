Witness in ex-MP Prajwal Revanna rape case seeks protection after threat calls

Prajwal Revanna was convicted in August 2025 and sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a former domestic help. (File Photo)

A prosecution witness in a rape case against jailed former MP Prajwal Revanna has sought protection from a Bengaluru court after allegedly receiving threatening phone calls. The development comes days after a mobile phone was reportedly seized from Revanna’s prison cell.

The 43-year-old social worker, who helped the alleged victim approach authorities after a video surfaced on WhatsApp in 2024, told the court that the callers threatened to kill her or have her jailed. “If anything happened to me or my son, Prajwal is responsible,” she said in her complaint to the court.

The prosecution examined the woman on July 6. She appeared for cross-examination on August 20, when she submitted a letter to the court alleging that she had received threatening calls.