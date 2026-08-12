Phone seized from former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna’s prison cell

An Android mobile phone was seized from the prison cell of former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life sentence following his conviction in a rape case, during a search on Tuesday.

A case was registered against Revanna and another inmate at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru under provisions of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act, 2022, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The search was conducted by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). According to the complaint filed by Police Inspector M L Subramanya Swamy, Narcotics Control Bureau, CCB, the police team searched Security Sections 1 to 3 between 2 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday. During the search in Room No 4 on the first floor of Security Section 3, officials found a light-blue Redmi 5G mobile phone, a white charger, a blue pocket notebook and a black SanDisk pen drive. The prison cell was occupied by Revanna and Pratap Rai, an undertrial prisoner.

According to the complaint, Rai claimed that the mobile phone, charger, and pen drive belonged to him and said he used the phone to speak to his relatives and lawyer. Revanna allegedly told the search team that he too had used Rai’s phone to make calls to his relatives and lawyer. Revanna claimed the notebook belonged to him.

“On checking the mobile phone, it was found that applications including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Netflix and Prime Video had been downloaded and installed. The said applications were found to be password-protected,” the First Information Report (FIR) states.

When questioned, both prisoners reportedly told officials they did not know the passwords. The CCB seized the phone, charger, pen drive, and notebook.

The FIR states that the two prisoners unauthorisedly brought prohibited articles inside the prison and used them.

Story continues below this ad

Prison official suspended

The seizure also led to action against prison officials. Assistant Superintendent Iranna Rangapur was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, while a show-cause notice was issued to the Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison.

The seizure came a day after senior police officials ordered a comprehensive search of prison barracks to detect unauthorised mobile phones, drugs, and other prohibited items.

Revanna, 36, who represented the Hassan parliamentary constituency from 2019 to 2023, is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of rape in August 2025. After videos purportedly showing him sexually assaulting several women surfaced, a Special Investigation Team was formed to probe the cases, which eventually led to his conviction and imprisonment.

Prison raids will continue: Home minister

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge told the media on Wednesday that he had visited Parappana Agrahara Central Prison around two to three weeks ago and noticed certain lapses during the inspection. “I discussed these with our regional officers. Yesterday, I obtained the Chief Minister’s permission and got the raid conducted,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Kharge said action would not be limited to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and that similar searches would be carried out across Karnataka. “Whether it is Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bengaluru or any other prison, we will take strict action. We will keep doing this,” he said.

The minister said officials who continued to follow “old practices” would be identified and legal action would be taken against them. If any official was found involved in criminal activity, the government would consider dismissal from service, he added.

Kharge also said the government would not allow any “VIP treatment” to prisoners and warned prison officials against accepting bribes. “The raid itself is a message. If you think you can bribe my officials and do whatever you want, you are mistaken,” he said.

The minister said details about the inmates from whom mobile phones, pen drives, and other prohibited items were recovered would be disclosed at an appropriate time.