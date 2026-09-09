Prajwal Revanna, prison mate sent to 2-day police custody over phone use in jail

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A Bengaluru court Tuesday remanded former MP Prajwal Revanna and his prison mate to two days of police custody in connection with the alleged use of a mobile phone inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.
Revanna and Prathap Rai were produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court after the Parappana Agrahara police obtained a body warrant for further investigation.
“We have taken them into custody, and the inquiry is ongoing,” M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City, said.
The police said they sought their custody to ascertain how the phone reached Revanna, who allegedly provided it to him, and how the device was being used inside the prison. Investigators are also probing whether any prison personnel helped facilitate access to the phone.
During a raid at the prison on August 11, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) said they recovered a smartphone from Revanna. The phone reportedly had applications, including Facebook and WhatsApp, installed and was subsequently sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.
According to the investigation, the phone was allegedly used to communicate with Revanna’s family members and lawyers. The police have also found that the SIM card used in the device was procured from Andhra Pradesh.
In the First Information Report (FIR) registered over the alleged illegal use of a mobile phone inside the prison, Rai has been named Accused No. 1, while Revanna is Accused No. 2.
During their two-day police custody, the police are expected to question the two separately to establish how the device was brought into the prison, who facilitated its access, and whom it was used to contact.
The police are also examining the FSL report and other digital evidence recovered from the phone.
Revanna is serving a life sentence at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after being convicted in a rape case, while Rai is an undertrial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
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