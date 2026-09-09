Prajwal Revanna, prison mate sent to 2-day police custody over phone use in jail

Revanna is serving a life sentence at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after being convicted in a rape case. (File Photo)

A Bengaluru court Tuesday remanded former MP Prajwal Revanna and his prison mate to two days of police custody in connection with the alleged use of a mobile phone inside the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Revanna and Prathap Rai were produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court after the Parappana Agrahara police obtained a body warrant for further investigation.

“We have taken them into custody, and the inquiry is ongoing,” M Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City, said.

The police said they sought their custody to ascertain how the phone reached Revanna, who allegedly provided it to him, and how the device was being used inside the prison. Investigators are also probing whether any prison personnel helped facilitate access to the phone.