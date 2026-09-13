Phone seized from Prajwal Revanna in jail had over 145 porn clips, OTT movies: Police

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A forensic examination of a mobile phone and pen drive seized from the high-security cell of convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna and undertrial prisoner Prathap Rai at the Bengaluru central jail revealed explicit videos, OTT movies and unauthorised communication with people outside the prison, the police said Saturday.
According to the forensic report submitted to investigators, the mobile phone contained more than 145 video clips, including pornographic content, OTT series and movies, while the pen drive had over 100 such clips.
Analysis of the phone’s call records also reportedly showed unauthorised communication with Revanna’s family members through intermediaries, as well as direct calls to a female friend, an officer said.
Prajwal Revanna is serving a life sentence at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after being convicted in a rape case, while Rai is an undertrial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
The police seized the phone, SIM card, charger and a notebook during a surprise inspection of the Security Division barracks by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on August 11. They then extracted and examined the device’s data as part of the investigation.
The notebook recovered from the cell contained six to seven phone numbers, including those of family members and a female friend. Revanna denied owning the mobile phone, claiming it was shared among inmates on a rotational basis. “However, he admitted that the notebook recovered from the cell belongs to him,” the officer said.
The police said they would issue notices to the people whose numbers were found in the phone’s call history and examine the circumstances of the alleged communications.
The Electronic City division police arrested five people Friday in connection with the alleged smuggling of the contraband into the prison. According to police, a prison warder allegedly facilitated the mobile phone’s entry, while another inmate arranged the SIM card.
The arrests followed the seizure, after which police registered an FIR at Parappana Agrahara police station. Investigators are now probing the wider prison network involved in bringing and operating unauthorised electronic devices inside the facility.
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