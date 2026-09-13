Phone seized from Prajwal Revanna in jail had over 145 porn clips, OTT movies: Police

Prajwal Revanna is serving a life sentence at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after being convicted in a rape case. (File Photo)

A forensic examination of a mobile phone and pen drive seized from the high-security cell of convicted former MP Prajwal Revanna and undertrial prisoner Prathap Rai at the Bengaluru central jail revealed explicit videos, OTT movies and unauthorised communication with people outside the prison, the police said Saturday.

According to the forensic report submitted to investigators, the mobile phone contained more than 145 video clips, including pornographic content, OTT series and movies, while the pen drive had over 100 such clips.

Analysis of the phone’s call records also reportedly showed unauthorised communication with Revanna’s family members through intermediaries, as well as direct calls to a female friend, an officer said.