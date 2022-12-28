scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Pragya Thakur ‘hate speech’: Tehseen Poonawala, Saket Gokhale question notice by Shivamogga police

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale were asked to be present at the police station to file their complaints against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Poonawala later said an FIR would be filed in the name of his authorised representative.

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale (left) and Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala (right). (File photo)
Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala and Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who had filed online complaints against the recent provocative remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, have questioned the conduct of the Shivamogga police in Karnataka after they were allegedly asked to be physically present at the station to file their complaints.

Poonawala initially posted the notice he received from the Karnataka Police at 8 pm on Tuesday. The notice asked the Delhi- and Mumbai-based activist to appear before the police in less than 24 hours. “Does it make the conduct of the police department very clear?” he said in a tweet, sharing the notice.

Later, Poonawala tweeted that after multiple calls with Shivamogga Superintendent of Police  G K Mithun Kumar, an FIR against Thakur would be filed. “Since I am not personally available to sign the FIR, it will be filed on the name of my authorized representative. Will update!” he tweeted.

Gokhale also said that the police had issued a notice following his complaint on Thakur’s hate speech and “illegally said that FIR can be registered only if I’m physically present. There is no requirement for (the) presence of (a) complainant when a cognizable offense is disclosed. FIRs are registered even on anonymous tip-offs if an offense is disclosed”.

Gokhale said that he had informed the Shivamogga SP that he would approach the Supreme Court if the FIR against Thakur was not registered on Wednesday.

The Indian Express has reached out to Shivamogga SP G K Mithun Kumar but he is yet to respond.

Speaking at the annual convention of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, South Region, held on Sunday, Thakur said: “Let us keep the knives used to cut vegetables sharp. We never know what situation would arise. If (the knife) cuts our vegetables well, it will also cut the mouths and heads of our opponents.” Thakur was referring to the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 15:10 IST
