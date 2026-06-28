Slipper thrown at Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar over his remarks against Kumarawamy

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Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur after a slipper was allegedly thrown at Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar during Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, triggering protests by his supporters and prompting a police investigation.
The incident occurred after a section of attendees opposed Eshwar over his recent remarks against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The protest disrupted the programme, forcing the MLA to leave the venue.
As he departed in an open vehicle, Eshwar criticised Kumaraswamy and his supporters, alleging they were targeting him politically. He also challenged his opponents by patting his arm, a gesture that further provoked some protesters. Moments later, a slipper was allegedly hurled at his vehicle.
Police personnel deployed at the venue immediately detained the person suspected of throwing the slipper, along with another person accompanying him, and took them to the police station for questioning.
Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey, who was supervising security arrangements at the event, reviewed the situation following the incident. The police are also reassessing the security cover provided to the MLA.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders and supporters staged a protest outside the Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner’s residence, condemning the incident. They demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and urged authorities to provide enhanced security for the legislator. A memorandum was also submitted to SP Kushal Chouksey seeking strict legal action.
“Two people have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. We are investigating the circumstances, including the motive behind the act and whether any others were involved. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” a police officer said.
The police said further investigation is underway.
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