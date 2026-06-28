Slipper thrown at Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar over his remarks against Kumarawamy

Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur after a slipper was allegedly thrown at Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar during Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, triggering protests by his supporters and prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred after a section of attendees opposed Eshwar over his recent remarks against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The protest disrupted the programme, forcing the MLA to leave the venue.

As he departed in an open vehicle, Eshwar criticised Kumaraswamy and his supporters, alleging they were targeting him politically. He also challenged his opponents by patting his arm, a gesture that further provoked some protesters. Moments later, a slipper was allegedly hurled at his vehicle.