Power supply disrputed in parts of Bengaluru for maintenance work

Power supply at several parts of Bengaluru is currently disrupted due to scheduled maintenance work by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), said officials.

Here is a list of areas in Bengaluru city where the power is likely to be disrupted today (Thursday).

In the west zone of the city, power cuts began from 9 am and the supply will be restored fully only by 5 pm. The affected areas are Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Shruasti Nagar, Virabhadraswara Nagar, D Group Layout, Hosahalli Road, Gantakanadoddi, Apurva Layout, BWSSB Office, Kengeri Main Road, Dubasipalya, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

In the east zone, power supply has been disrupted from 10 am and it will be restored fully by only 5 pm. The affected areas include Jogupalya Main Channel Road, Ilpe Thopu, Venkateshwara Layout, Bileshivale and Coffee Board Layout.

In the north zone also, the power supply has been disrupted from 10 am and it will be restored fully by only 5.30 pm. New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Yeshwanthpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Model Colony, KN Extension, LN Colony, Siddartha Slum, Ramachandrapura Village, Aditya Nagar, Ms Palya, Akshayanagara, Doddabetahally, Maruthi Nagar, Part Of Vidyaranyapura, Basavasamithi Nanjappacircle, Thindlu Village, Amruthahalli, Jakkur, Anandnagar, SBM Colony, Kunthi Grama, Hebbal, Vinayak Nagar, Shetihalli and Mallasandra will be affected.

In the south zone, JP Nagar 6th Phase, Puttenahalli, Sangam Circle, LIC Colony, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Banashankari 2nd Stage, Ambedkar Nagar, SP Road, Uttarahalli Main Road, JP Nagar 2nd Phase, 3rd Phase,4th Phase, 5th Phase, 15th Cross, Dollar Layout, Munireddy Layout, Chikkalasandra Bus Stop, Siddapura, Ejipura, Marathalli, Sanjay Nagar, Manjunatha Nagar, Ashwath Nagara and KRB Layout sees power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm.