Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru today for maintenance work

Power supplies at several parts of Bengaluru are currently cut off due to scheduled maintenance work by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), said officials.

In the North zone power cuts will start from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas are Okalipuram Main Road, Hanumanthappa Colony, Mathikere Main Road, SBM Colony, New BEL Road, Dollars Colony, Muthyalanagar, MES Road, Lakshmipura Village, Thindlu Main Road, MS Palya, Kanaka Nagara, Amruthnagar, Jakkur, Sampigehalli, Hegde Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, Sanjaynagar Main Road, Shetihalli, Mallasandra, Nandini Layout And surrounding areas, Mahalakshmi Puram, Akkamahadevi Choultry, Nagpur Main Road and Modi Road.

In the South zone power outages will start from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas will include Vinayaka Nagara, Lakkasandra, Laljinagar, Wilsongarden, Bikisipura, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar Lake, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, JP Nagar 1st Phase, Sarakki Market, Puttenahalli Main Road, Bank Of Baroda Colony, Chunchagatta Village, Supraja Nagar, Ganapathi Pura, Old Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, Beereshwara Nagar, Ganapathipura, Konanakunte Industrial Area, Banashankari 2nd Stage, JP Nagar 5th Phase, Bank Colony, Srinivasa Nagara, Vivekananda Nagara, Ejipura, Challagatta, Nagasandra, Kempapura, Yamalur, Bannappa Colony, Ramesh Layout, Pearls Paradise, ITPL Main Road, BDA First Phase, Doddakammanahalli, Chikkakammanahalli and Nobo Nagar.

In the West zone power cuts will start from 9 am to 5 pm. Areas which will be affected include BDA Layout Surrounding, Chamararajpet, Hosakerehalli Main Road, Uttarahalli Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annapoorneshwari Layout, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Andhrahalli, Surana Nagar Syndicate Bank Layout, D Group 5th Block, Tank Bund Road, Suncity, Apurva Layout, Kengeri Main Road, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Bhuveneswar Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, BEL 1st Stage, BEL 2nd Stage and Bhavaninagar.

In the East zone power cuts will start from 10 am to 5 pm. Affected areas include Hoysala Nagar Road, BCI Estate Industrial Area, KG Pura Main Road, D’costa Layout, Govindapura, Byrappa Layout, Govindapura Village, Byrathi, Byrathi Village and MS Ramaiah North City.