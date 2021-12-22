Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru for maintenance work

While in most places the supply will be cut off from 10 am, it is expected to be restored by 5:30 pm, BESCOM said.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) officials have announced that power will be suspended in several parts of Bengaluru today for carrying out maintenance work in the city. Parts of Bengaluru will face a power shutdown from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

According to BESCOM, the following neighbourhoods in Bengaluru will be affected:

East zone: Jogupalya Road, Cambridge Layout, Double Road, 11th Main Domlur, KG Pura, Hanumanthaiah Garden, Davis Road, Wheeler Road, Hutchins Road, Ashoka Road, North Road, Dcosta Layout, Vivekananda nagar, Jaibharath Nagar, CK Garden, Manjunathnagar, Manyata Residency and Gayatri Layout will be affected, between 10 am and 5 pm.

West zone: BEML Layout, Malagala, BHEL opposite Mysuru Road, Timber Layout, Girinagar, Vidyapeetha Road, BGS Hospital road, Acharya College, Syndicate Bank Layout, Robin Theatre, Uttarahalli Road, BEL 1st and 2nd stage, and SIRMV 3rd and 5th block will be affected between 9 am and 5.30 pm.

South zone: Jaraganahalli, Monotype Road, Kanakapura Road, Padmanabhanagara, JP Nagar 2nd phase, JP Nagar 3rd phase, JP Nagar 4th phase, 5th phase, 15th cross JP Nagar, Dollar’s Layout, Kaveri Nagara, Kathriguppe, Banashankari 3rd stage, Naidu Layout, Jayanagar 8th block, Koramangala 6th block, Nagasandra, Sakara Hospital Road, AECS Layout, KMF Road, Mico Layout, Arekere, Classic Layout, Narayana Nagar 1st block and Shreyas Colony, will be affected between 10 am and 5.30 pm.

North zone: HMS Compound, NS Iyengar Road, Sadashivanagar, New BEL Road, Model Colony, Kalyan Nagar Main Road, Balaji Layout, Maruthi Nagar, Vidyaranyapura, SRS Layout, Hegde Nagara, GKVK Layout, Agrahara Road, Sathanur, Kalasthri Nagara, Ravindranagar and Kalyan Nagar power will be affected between 9 am and 5 pm.