Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru for maintenance work

Power supplies at several parts of Bengaluru are currently cut off due to scheduled maintenance work by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), said officials, adding that the supply is expected to be restored by 5:30 pm.

According to Bescom, in East zone, Indiranagar 12th Main Road, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Sadananda Nagar, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Udaynagar, HRBR Layout, Jayanthi Nagara, Channasandra and Pattandur Agrahara saw power cuts from about 10 am.

In the North zone, Netaji Circle, Pampa Nagar, HMT Industry, Attur Layout, Balaji Layout, Balaji Layout, Maruthi Nagar, Canara Bank Layout, Narasipura, Hegdenagara, Sampige Halli, Agrahara Road, Hesaraghatta Main Road, AGBG Layout and Shettihalli saw power cuts from 10 am.

In the West zone, the power supply was cut off from 9 am in Judges Colony, Malagala, BHEL opposite Mysuru Main Road, Chamrajpet, DVG Road, Gandhi Bazaar Road, Balaji Layout, Doddaballi Road, TG Palya Main Road, Siddhivinayak Road, Gandhi Nagar, Upkar Layout, Kuvempu Main Road and Ganga Nagar.

Meanwhile, in the South zone, Vinayakanagar, Siddapura, Kumaraswamy Layout, Eshwara Layout, RBI Layout, LIC Colony, KR Road Banashankari stage 2, RK Layout, Uttarahalli, JP Nagar 5th phase, Austin Town, Neelasandra, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road and Narayana Nagar saw power cuts from 10 am.