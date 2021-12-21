scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Power cuts in several parts of Bengaluru for maintenance work

🔴 While in most places the supply was cut off from 10 am, it is expected to be restored by 5:30 pm, said Bescom.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: December 21, 2021 3:34:26 pm
According to Bescom, in East zone, Indiranagar 12th Main Road, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Sadananda Nagar, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Udaynagar, HRBR Layout, Jayanthi Nagara, Channasandra and Pattandur Agrahara saw power cuts from about 10 am. (Representational/Reuters)

Power supplies at several parts of Bengaluru are currently cut off due to scheduled maintenance work by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), said officials, adding that the supply is expected to be restored by 5:30 pm.

According to Bescom, in East zone, Indiranagar 12th Main Road, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Sadananda Nagar, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Udaynagar, HRBR Layout, Jayanthi Nagara, Channasandra and Pattandur Agrahara saw power cuts from about 10 am.

In the North zone, Netaji Circle, Pampa Nagar, HMT Industry, Attur Layout, Balaji Layout, Balaji Layout, Maruthi Nagar, Canara Bank Layout, Narasipura, Hegdenagara, Sampige Halli, Agrahara Road, Hesaraghatta Main Road, AGBG Layout and Shettihalli saw power cuts from 10 am.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the West zone, the power supply was cut off from 9 am in Judges Colony, Malagala, BHEL opposite Mysuru Main Road, Chamrajpet, DVG Road, Gandhi Bazaar Road, Balaji Layout, Doddaballi Road, TG Palya Main Road, Siddhivinayak Road, Gandhi Nagar, Upkar Layout, Kuvempu Main Road and Ganga Nagar.

More from Bangalore

Meanwhile, in the South zone, Vinayakanagar, Siddapura, Kumaraswamy Layout, Eshwara Layout, RBI Layout, LIC Colony, KR Road Banashankari stage 2, RK Layout, Uttarahalli, JP Nagar 5th phase, Austin Town, Neelasandra, Outer Ring Road, Old Airport Road and Narayana Nagar saw power cuts from 10 am.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement