August 5, 2022 3:08:43 pm
The Central Business District and the Manyata Tech Park regions of Bengaluru city are expected to see power shutdowns on Saturday due to Bescom maintenance work.
The CBD areas coming under the ‘Sir M V 220/66/11 kV GIS EDC Station’ will see a power cut from 10 am to 6 pm. The Manyata Tech Park region coming under “66/11 kV Manyatha Tech Park MUSS’ will see power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm on August 6.
In case of any queries or complaints, Bescom can be contacted by dialling 1912 or sending an SMS to 58888.
The affected areas are as follows:
Subscriber Only Stories
In CBD
Residency Road, Hondai RMU, Lavelle Road, Walton Road, Vittal Malya Road, Church Street, Kasturba Road, MG Road, St. Marks Road, Residency Road Cross, Queens Circle, ITC Hotel and surrounding areas
In Manyata area
Manyata, Coffee Board Layout, Mariyanapalya, Manyatha Residence, Shree Bhagya Shree Layout, Rachenahalli Ibrox, Amarjyothi Layout, Fathima Layout, Anjanadri Layout, and surrounding areas.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
Latest News
Power cut in Bengaluru’s Church Street, Manyata areas on August 6
Bribery has become routine in Karnataka, says HC while denying bail to IAS officer Manjunath
KCET document verification put off again, Karnataka HC to hear case on Monday
Apple iPhone 14 Pro will ditch the notch: Here’s everything we know so far
Ola Electric to announce new EV on August 15
MPs do not enjoy immunity from arrest in criminal cases during Parliament session: Naidu
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar recalls crying herself to sleep because she felt ‘unattractive, dumb’: ‘I was called girl with the moustache’
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena
Expert shares health warnings women should be aware of in their 30s
The Kapil Sharma Show to come back with new faces, fans appeal for Sunil Grover’s return
4th T20I: Iyer, Hooda to fight for Asia Cup berth as India look for series win
ED conducts raids in Tamil Nadu in Chinese visa ‘scam’ case