Power cut in Bengaluru’s Church Street, Manyata areas on August 6

The Central Business District and the Manyata Tech Park regions of Bengaluru city are expected to see power shutdowns on Saturday due to Bescom maintenance work.

The CBD areas coming under the ‘Sir M V 220/66/11 kV GIS EDC Station’ will see a power cut from 10 am to 6 pm. The Manyata Tech Park region coming under “66/11 kV Manyatha Tech Park MUSS’ will see power cuts from 10 am to 5.30 pm on August 6.

In case of any queries or complaints, Bescom can be contacted by dialling 1912 or sending an SMS to 58888.

The affected areas are as follows:

In CBD

Residency Road, Hondai RMU, Lavelle Road, Walton Road, Vittal Malya Road, Church Street, Kasturba Road, MG Road, St. Marks Road, Residency Road Cross, Queens Circle, ITC Hotel and surrounding areas

In Manyata area

Manyata, Coffee Board Layout, Mariyanapalya, Manyatha Residence, Shree Bhagya Shree Layout, Rachenahalli Ibrox, Amarjyothi Layout, Fathima Layout, Anjanadri Layout, and surrounding areas.