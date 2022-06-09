scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Potholed Bengaluru road that Kiran Shaw called ‘shocking’ to be fixed in three days: Officials

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief engineer BS Prahlad says the stretch is not maintained by the civic body but the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 9, 2022 4:31:00 pm
On Wednesday evening, the metro corporation started filling the potholes.

After Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw expressed shock at a pothole-riddled stretch of Mysuru-NICE Road, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said the stretch was maintained by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and that it would be repaired in three days.

Chief engineer (road and infrastructure) BS Prahlad said on Wednesday, “The road belongs to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and is presently with the BMRCL, which has been constructing a metro line since 2017. While the stretch between the Nayandahalli junction to Jnana Bharathi was taken over by the BBMP, the stretch from Jnana Bharathi to NICE Road is with the BMRCL. The NHAI has been informed about the pending repair of the road and the storm water drains.”

Metro officials say the incomplete work of the roadside drains is the major reason behind the poor condition of the roads.

 

Reacting to a viral video of the stretch showing motorists ducking potholes, Shaw had tweeted, “Shocking and shameful”. On Wednesday evening, the metro corporation started filling the potholes.

Metro officials say the incomplete work of the roadside drains is the major reason behind the poor condition of the roads. “Once the drain work gets over, we will asphalt the road completely. As of now, we are putting wet mix and levelling the road to get rid of the potholes,” an official said.

Shaw also pointed to the bad condition of the Huskur-Sarjapur road.

“Frustrated n angry at the total lack of responsibly of our MLA, Panchayat n MP of Anekal Taluka n Huskur Gram Panchayat at the abominable condition of Huskur -.Sarjapur Road Why does Govt build bus depot n quarters with no road to support it? Shame on all the local politicians,” she tweeted.

She also wrote that roads were better in neighbouring states. She tweeted, “The moment you leave Karnataka, roads improve in neighbouring states – that’s the shameful state of affairs when it comes to road infra. It’s about issuing road tenders to third rate contractors n construction cos – look no further than the never ending Blr-Mysuru super highway!”

