Pothole claims life of disabled man in Bengaluru

A 75-year-old disabled man was killed Monday night when a pothole caused him to lose balance and fall off the three-wheeler scooter he was riding near Manganahalli in Bengaluru. The road, which had been dug up a year ago, is yet to be repaired.

The deceased has been identified as Kurshid Ahmed, a resident of Mico Layout. He was employed in a mosque. According to the police, the incident took place around 9.45 pm when Kurshid was passing through the Sir M Viveshwaraiah Layout area.

Kamakshipalya traffic police have registered a case and have started investigation. A senior police officer said, “As it had rained, the deep pothole near Manganahalli on the fourth block of Sir M Viveshwaraiah Layout was filled with water. The vehicle toppled over the moment its front tyre entered the hole and he fell down. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to the injuries later.”

The police officer said initial probe revealed that the authorities had dug up the stretch a year ago to install sanitation pipelines, but later covered it with mud. Subsequent rains washed the mud away and inundated the area.

Potholes have long been a concern for residents of the city and they have often blamed lack of coordination between civic agencies for the shoddy condition of roads that lead to accidents. Residents of Shettihalli ward had staged a protest in the last week of August by planting paddy on a stretch that was once a main road. Last Saturday, Anjanapura residents too planted paddy and even drove coracles on an inundated pothole-ridden road.

Revenue minister R Ashok had on Monday held a meeting with officials and said that the potholes in the city will be filled by September 30. “Instructions have been given to fill potholes on major roads across 1,332 kilometres by September 20 and on roads at the ward level by September 30. If rains increase, the potholes will continue to form and they must be filled up accordingly. Filling of potholes is a continuous process. Problems arise when the water board and BESCOM (Bangalore Electric Supply Company) dig the roads,” he said.