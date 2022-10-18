Pothole claims another life in Bengaluru, 50-year-old woman run over by bus after falling off scooter dies

In another instance of pothole-ridden Bengaluru roads claiming lives, a 50-year-old woman who suffered grievous injuries after she fell off a scooter and was run over by a bus in Rajajinagar Monday died at hospital late in the night.

Umadevi was riding pillion with her daughter, Vanitha S, 28, when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus knocked down their scooter as they were trying to avoid a pothole on the Vatal Nagaraj Road near Lulu Mall. Umadevi suffered serious head and leg injuries in the accident and was admitted to the intensive care unit at the ESIC hospital in Rajajinagar.

The Malleshwaram traffic police arrested the bus driver and seized the vehicle for further investigation.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said they are awaiting a report by the Bangalore traffic police to see if the accident happened due to the pothole.

The BBMP subsequently filled the pothole where the accident occurred and chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath Tuesday visited the accident spot, along with other officials.

“The officials have been directed to repair and clear the dust from the road. Instructions were also given to the officials to trim tree branches and remove the dangling wires from them so that pedestrians can move on the footpath with ease. The other areas in Rajajinagar will also be visited and a stock of the infrastructural issues will be taken,” a BBMP official said.

Nath on Monday said the BBMP had recently repaired 20,000 potholes in the city. “500 potholes are left to be repaired but due to rain, the numbers are increasing. So there could be more than 1,500 potholes on the major roads in the city. The repair work was hindered due to rain,” he said.

Responding to media queries on the compensation to the victim, he said, “The compensation will be given based on the police findings. We are awaiting a police report in this regard.”

In March and August this year, two people died in accidents owing to potholes on the city roads.

Social media platforms have been flooded with complaints about potholes on the NICE road, BTM, Jalahalli and Varthur.