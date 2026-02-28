How the discovery of a ‘pot of gold’ has enthused a Karnataka village about its neglected heritage

Right outside the Brahma Basadi, a centuries-old Jain temple in Karnataka’s Lakkundi village, stands a tractor doubling as a clothesline with garments of all kinds and occasions drying in the sun.

For an outsider, the sight may come across as odd, but for residents of this sleepy village in Gadag district, living cheek by jowl with fragments of history has been a way of life.

For decades, many found the ancient stone artefacts scattered across the village indistinguishable from the surrounding rocks. These artefacts were used for all purposes: To build houses, control water flow in fields, and even as washing stones at homes. But for a little over a year, the villagers have been slowly waking up to the rich heritage dotting the landscape and also hidden underground, waiting to be discovered.

Though it is situated just 80 km from Hampi, a popular UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring the expansive ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, Lakkundi village is not on the tourist map. But it has a dozen temples, basadis (Jain temples), and stepwells strewn between houses and fields. Many of the protected monuments at Lakkundi, like the Brahma Basadi, share their front yards with actual homes.

That the region had human habitation during the Neolithic period — lasting from 12,000 years to 4,000 years ago — was discovered during the excavation carried out in 2003, near Boodi Basaveshwara Temple. Historical evidence shows that Lakkundi was an important trade and cultural centre between the 10th and 13th centuries AD, during the rule of Kalyana Chalukyas, and was patronised by dynasties such as Rashtrakutas, Hoysalas and the Vijayanagara kingdom.

But what really captured the imagination of local residents recently was the discovery of a pot of gold coins by a teenager.

Striking gold

On January 10, Prajwal Ritti, a 14-year-old high school student, was helping his family in expanding their house, when he discovered a pot filled with hollow gold coins, bracelets, a bangle and other items. Weighing 466 grams, the artefacts were handed over to The Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage.

Girijavva, Prajwal’s grandmother, told The Indian Express: “They were digging the foundation for the house when Prajwal found the gold and handed it over to the authorities. This has earned him a lot of praise and we are proud of his honesty.”

According to Dr Shejeshwar R, Director of the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage, an awareness campaign that ran in November 2024 played a key role in the student handing over the artefacts. “The ornaments found are currently with the Gadag district administration. A committee will soon be formed to analyse them and assess their value,” he added.

As per existing laws, Prajwal’s family will receive half the value of the gold as a prize. “The government has paid us Rs 5 lakh. We have requested for a house and some land,” said Girijavva.

The family has not resumed construction work at the site since the findings.

Though the discovery of gold ornaments, a first for the village, caught many by surprise, for amateur archaeologist A B Kattimani, it was long overdue. “Lakkundi, in ancient texts, has been compared to Amaravati of Indra where everything was made of gold. There are also unverified claims that three to four gold coin mints were present in the town during the 12th century,” said Kattimani, in his 70s.

Referring to a gazette published prior to Independence, when Lakkundi was under Bombay Presidency, he said that the document shows that the village had 101 temples/basadis and as many wells and lingas. “Not even half the number is present now,” he rued.

Scattered treasure

The first excavation exercise in the town was carried out in 1953 by the erstwhile Bombay state. By around 1968, artefacts were scattered across town. Kattimani began collecting them in 1976. Another round of excavation took place 50 years after the first, in 2003. “There is evidence of 17 basadis and their bases have been discovered. There are Shaiva and Vaishnava temples. There are signs that around 10 temples are underground, which need to be excavated and repaired,” Kattimani added.

On the 2024 awareness campaign, Siddu Patil, a member of the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority, said 10 teams were dispatched across as many wards of the village to go door to door and gather various relics lying unattended. “In a day, we collected a staggering 1,000 pieces,” he said.

Now displayed in a one-acre area, the exhibit next to the Lakkundi Heritage Centre, close to the well-preserved Brahma Basadi, has ornate pillars, inscriptions, statues and other minor artefacts. Plans are afoot for another round of collection, and to set up an open-air museum to display Lakkundi’s relics in a three-acre area which the Authority has already acquired, Siddu said. “There are claims that the real Lakkundi is buried six feet underground. Only a thorough excavation in different parts of the village will reveal the grandeur of the ancient town,” he said, adding that authorities were planning to identify 10 more locations in the village.

What lies beneath

When the Indian Express visited the Sri Kote Veerabhadreshwara temple, two research scholars, accompanied by labourers, were looking for relics outside its premises. “During our excavation, we have been able to dig out pieces of pottery, some inscriptions and portions of a pillar likely belonging to a temple,” said one of the scholars, requesting anonymity. With traces of a fort wall all around town, he said it was likely that portions from it were used as construction material.

For now, the discoveries have enthused local residents like Veeranna in this agrarian village. “Even if half the temples and step wells are unearthed, it would transform Lakkundi as a key tourist destination,” said Veeranna, who goes by one name.

During a recent meeting of the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority, HK Patil, Karnataka’s Tourism Minister, said that 16 structures have been declared state-protected monuments. “Eight more will be added to the list by the end of February,” Patil, who is also the in-charge minister for Gadag district besides holding the Law and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio in the cabinet, added. Many local residents like Veeranna credit him with spearheading the initiative to revive the historical town.

“Everyone appreciates Hampi. Once the excavation is over, you will see that Lakkundi is no less,” said Veeranna.