Postman in Bengaluru bags second rank in city university exams

Written by Rishita Khanna

A postman at the Sunkadakatte post office in west Bengaluru has bagged the second rank in the Bengaluru City University exams.

Sanjay KP, 25, a postman by profession, completed his bachelor of arts degree with history, political science and economics as his main subjects at the VV Puram Evening College of Arts and Commerce.

Sanjay has been a topper with 87% in PUC Boards. In 2018, he joined the VV Puram Evening college in order to work during the day time. He bagged the second rank with an aggregate CGPA of 9.38 in BA.

‘I am from a rural area near Mandya district where most people quit studies once they get a job but I have always been interested in reading. I wanted to support my family financially hence I joined postal services in 2015 as a postman and worked from 8 am to 3 pm,” Sanjay said.

“I am inclined towards political science and economics. I sleep for three-four hours on most days because I get free from college only at 9 pm. My teachers are very supportive and they always appreciated me. This helped me in pushing my limits,” the postman said.

The rank holder said he had been able to accomplish academic excellence on account of supportive colleagues. “They motivated me to study and granted me leave during exams,’ said Sanjay.

Sanjay said he wishes to pursue a postgraduate degree in political science or economics and would also want to take a shot at the UPSC exams.

‘I want to continue with my studies and have already started preparing for UPSC. For me, education is very important. My sister is an engineer and I am the second graduate in the family. My parents and college staff are overjoyed and proud of this,” he said.

“Sanjay is one of the most sincere students of our college. Despite working long hours he knows how to manage time well. He is very dedicated towards his goals and studies. His marks kept improving with each semester. He used to make his own notes and get it checked with the lecturers,” said Sridhar HP, Principal, VV Puram College of Arts and Commerce.