Postgraduate students in hijab stopped from entering Udupi college campus

Postgraduate students wearing the hijab were turned away from a college in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Thursday, although the high court’s interim order has barred religious clothing only in pre-university colleges with dress codes.

A postgraduate student of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College said, “I had not come to college for a few days as the situation was not good. But when I came today it was a rude shock; postgraduate students were denied entry. This order is only for pre-university colleges. Other students across the district are being allowed. We do not know why the principal is doing it.”

Postgraduate students also complained that they were not allowed to enter even the campus, let alone classrooms, despite assurances to the contrary. Girl students wearing the hijab were sent back from degree classes as well on the principal’s orders.

Earlier, some students of the college had said they could not appear for exams because of the hijab ban.

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan had on multiple occasions clarified that the court’s interim order was applicable only for pre-university students.

In another incident, hijab-clad students were first denied entry to a college in Dakshina Kannada district’s Ullal, but later allowed to sit in classes just for one day, with a meeting with parents scheduled to discuss the issue further.

Meanwhile, the six students of Udupi’s Government Pre-University College for Women who questioned the hijab ban in the high court have requested the pre-university board to postpone practical examinations starting onFebruary 28.