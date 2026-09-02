Posing as top cops to sell fake furniture: How a cyber racket was exposed in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police Wednesday said they apprehended a juvenile in connection with a cyber fraud case registered in May. In the case, fraudsters allegedly created fake Facebook accounts using the names and photographs of senior IAS and IPS officers and cheated unsuspecting victims on various pretexts.

The case was registered after fraudsters allegedly created a fake Facebook profile using the name and photograph of M Narayana, DCP, Electronic City, and sent friend requests to his acquaintances and other members of the public. Police said the accused used the officer’s identity to gain the trust of victims before seeking money from them.

The Hebbagodi police registered an FIR on May 16 based on Narayana’s complaint, following which investigators began tracing the fraudsters. Police said more than 10 people from different parts of Karnataka have since reported being cheated through the fake profile, with complaints also being registered in Banasawadi, Karwar and other places.

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The investigation led police to Kotakurd village in Rajasthan, where a juvenile allegedly linked to the racket was apprehended on August 24 after his parents were served notice.

During questioning, police said the juvenile admitted to creating multiple fake Facebook profiles in the names of senior IAS and IPS officers along with his associates. The profiles were allegedly used to approach victims and demand money under different pretexts.

In one modus operandi, the accused allegedly told victims that a friend serving as a CRPF Commandant had been transferred to another place and wanted to sell his furniture and household articles at low prices.

“By making people believe this story and inducing them to purchase the articles, they collected money from the victims and cheated them,” a police officer said.

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The police recovered Rs 2 lakh in cash from the juvenile, which they suspect was part of the fraud’s proceeds. Investigators are also examining the bank accounts and other channels allegedly used to receive money from victims.

The police said the fraud is part of a larger network operating across several states, including Delhi and Rajasthan, where people have allegedly been cheated through fake social media accounts created in the names of senior government officials.

“This is not limited to one place. There is a larger racket operating in different parts of the country, including Delhi and Rajasthan. Several people have fallen victim to such frauds, in which the names and photographs of various IAS and IPS officers are misused to gain victims’ trust. The juvenile we detained appears to be one of the key accused in the network, while efforts are on to identify and detain the other members of the gang,” a police officer said.

The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on August 25 and was subsequently sent to a remand home.

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The police have appealed to the public to verify the identities of social media accounts claiming to belong to senior government officials and not to transfer money in response to requests received through such profiles.